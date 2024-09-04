First arrest on Saba after introduction of breathalyzer. | SMN NEWS

On Tuesday, the 3rd of September, Saba saw the first arrest for driving under the influence since the recent introduction of the breathalyzer test. Around 7:35 PM a 52-year-old man, with initials E.L.M., was arrested on JZ Ridge Road after being involved in a collision between two vehicles. In accordance with the new “botsen is blazen” policy (meaning a driver must take a breathalyzer test if he/she is involved in a collision), a breathalyzer test was administered to him. The test results showed that the suspect had consumed more alcohol than permitted by law. Following his arrest, he was taken to the police station for a breathalyzer test, upon which he was issued a 4-hour driving ban.

