First meeting between Carnival Foundation ( S.C.D.F) and St. Maarten Police Force. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and members of St. Maarten Police Force held their first preparation meeting for the upcoming carnival season.

During the meeting that was held at the Philipsburg police station, the participants took a look back at what went well in 2019 and what could be improved on for carnival 2020.

The members of the SCDF indicated in principle what their plans are for carnival 2020.

Members of the SCDF were quizzed by the members of the police force about any new activities or events that may have an impact

