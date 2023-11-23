FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation Provides US$80,000 To CCRIF SPC to Enhance Disaster Preparedness among Member Governments. | SMN NEWS

BRIDGETOWN BARBADOS:— Yesterday, the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation and CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) met to celebrate the Foundation’s donation of US$75,000 to help enhance rainfall monitoring systems and disaster preparedness in the Caribbean and another US$5,000 to print and disseminate additional copies of CCRIF’s children’s publication on “Hazards, Disasters, and Climate Change”, developed for children ages 8 to 12 years old.

