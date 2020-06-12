“Flag Day Thank You Motorcade” postponed until further notice | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The planned “Flag Day Thank You Motorcade” scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday afternoon June 13th has been postponed until further notice due to logistical concerns and unforeseen circumstances.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs stated, “It remains our intention as Council of Ministers to honor the hard work and dedication of all esteemed frontline and essential workers in a manner that befits your commitment to your vocation and the people of Sint Maarten before, during and certainly after COVID-19.”

Although the motorcade has been postponed, the 35th Anniversary Sint Maarten Flag Day Ceremony that begins at 6:00 am will continue as

