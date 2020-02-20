Fore day morning shooting leaves Guyanese national dead, police investigating. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— A shooting into the wee hours of the morning has left a Guyanese national dead.

The shooting took place early Wednesday morning in Middle Region in the vicinity of Marie Laurence School. According to information SMN News received two shootings that took place in the same area an hour apart. The first it is understood has to do with an armed robbery, an hour later police were called to the same area for a second shooting where the young Guyanese national was found dead.

Police Spokesman Inspector Josepha confirmed the shooting incidents but said he is working

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33972-fore-day-morning-shooting-leaves-guyanese-national-dead-police-investigating.html