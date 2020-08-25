Foresee Foundation supports DigiKidz SDA School with 50 iPads. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Recently the St. Maarten Seventh-day Adventist School became the proud recipients of 50 brand new IPads to support the students and staff with online and blended learning.

In 2015, as a result of the initiative of the Foresee Foundation who developed a comprehensive Educational Technology Project through funding from Windsong International Foundation, the St Maarten Seventh-day Adventist School, along with other schools across the island, became a DigiKidz school. To further enhance the initiative, a cabled network infrastructure including server, digital boards and children’s laptops were purchased for each classroom, and a Digi-Tech Team was formed among

