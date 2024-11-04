Formal notice Issued to SHS Board to Enhance School performance, education and governance. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— The Public Entity Saba informs the Saban community that the Sacred Heart School (SHS) board has received an official directive from the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science (OCW). A directive is a formal instruction outlining essential actions that must be taken to meet required standards and ensure the school’s ongoing improvement and stability. This directive includes a series of action points designed to strengthen the school’s governance and foster a supportive environment for students and staff.

The SHS board and stakeholders are actively working on a comprehensive action plan to implement the directive's actions and extend and improve the school’s administrative structure. The ministry of OCW has committed to joining the Public Entity Saba’s task force dedicated to SHS improvement, bringing necessary financial resources, knowledge, and expertise to bolster this effort.

This joint task force will convene bi-weekly to assess progress and address challenges as they arise. One of the primary areas of focus will be ensuring a safe environment and school climate.

Together, the Public Entity Saba and the Ministry of Education are committed to enhancing the support systems at SHS, strengthening governance, and ensuring a safe, nurturing learning environment for all.

The Diocese, which oversees Catholic institutions in the region, has not historically been visible in an active role at the Sacred Heart School (SHS). However, it has recently expressed an interest in holding a position on the school’s Supervisory Board. Despite this, the Diocese has not assumed accountability for the current situation at SHS, nor has it committed to providing financial or expert support resources to assist with the necessary improvements.

The Diocese has indicated a desire for final approval over who joins the SHS board and retains the authority to dismiss board members. Yet, it has not committed to any tangible support. This situation requires careful consideration to ensure that the school's leadership remains strong, accountable, and dedicated to SHS's mission and the needs of the Saba community. This is the main reason that a letter will be sent to the Diocese in Curacao to address the concerns of the Executive Council, the Island Council, and the community of Saba.

The Public Entity Saba and the Ministry of Education remain focused on building a stable, supportive environment at SHS. They are committed to transparent governance and ongoing improvements in collaboration with dedicated stakeholders.

