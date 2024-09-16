Former Acting Head of Landsrecherche suspended pending internal investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Demissionary Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis has ordered the suspension of former acting head of the Landsrechereche Chief Inspector Lucy Gachette as of Monday, September 16, 2024. Gachette was suspended with pay as the internal investigation heightened.

Gachette took the government of St. Maarten to court on Friday, September 13th, 2024, when she asked that the internal investigation against her person be sped up.

SMN News learned that the Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis appeared with a government attorney and agreed to speed up the investigation. It is understood that when an internal investigation occurs, the person or persons involved, or the investigation is against, cannot be on the job. `

In May 2024, Minister Lewis removed the acting head from the position because, according to the Minister, the position did not exist. Since then, the position has been opened, and persons interested can apply.

