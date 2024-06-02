Former Minister of TEATT daughter severely injured in scooter accident in Cay Hill. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — An accident that took place in Cay Hill between a motor car and a scooter has left the daughter of former Minister of TEATT Arthur Leo Lambriex’s daughter severely injured.

According to Police Spokesman Joe Josepha, the accident occurred shortly after 3 pm in the vicinity of a supermarket across from Kooyman. Josepha said based on preliminary information he received a motor car had stopped in the vicinity of the supermarket and at some point the driver made a U-Turn and the scooter that was riding on the main road with a female pedal rider slammed into the scooter leaving the young woman severely injured.

