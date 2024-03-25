Former President WITU urges prioritization of MOU to Address Public School Challenges. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The former President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU), Stuart Johnson, has spoken out regarding the ongoing challenges facing public schools and staff, emphasizing the critical importance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of St. Maarten and WITU drafted since last year during his tenure.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44900-former-president-witu-urges-prioritization-of-mou-to-address-public-school-challenges.html