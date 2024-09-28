Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE) Celebrates 50 Years of Educational Excellence with Thanksgiving Service. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Honourable Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports, Mr. Lyndon Lewis, represented by Mr. Renate Brison, ECYS Policy Officer, presented a special plaque to the St. Maarten Academy on Thursday, September 26, 2024, marking 50 years of academic excellence and community service. The plaque was received by Executive Director drs. Tallulah Baly-Vanterpool, on behalf of the Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE), is commemorating this significant milestone.

