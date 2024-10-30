Four motions of Parliament passed on Tuesday night during draft amendment budget debate. | SMN NEWS

~Some Politicians and Political Parties forgot their campaign promises.~
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46323-four-motions-of-parliament-passed-on-tuesday-night-during-draft-amendment-budget-debate.html
~Some Politicians and Political Parties forgot their campaign promises.~
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46323-four-motions-of-parliament-passed-on-tuesday-night-during-draft-amendment-budget-debate.html
View comments
Hide comments