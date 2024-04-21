Free Endemic Animal Festival at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House on Saturday. | SMN NEWS

French Quarter:— The Les Fruits de Mer association invites the public to the Endemic Animal Festival from 9am to noon this Saturday, April 27th at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House. The festival will feature a book launch and giveaway, a craft activity, a plant giveaway and the chance to learn about the special animals that live only on St. Martin or only in our region. The festival and all of the activities are free.

