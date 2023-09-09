Free Native and Heritage Plant Giveaway at Amuseum Naturalis this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

French Quarter:— The beginning of the fall rainy season is a traditional time for planting on St. Martin. To take advantage of the growing season, stop by the Les Fruits de Mer association’s free plant stand at Amuseum Naturalis! Thanks to support from Delta Petroleum, a wide variety of native tree seedlings and heritage plants will be available for free on Saturday, September 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

