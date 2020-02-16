From the beginning of the year Customs confiscated approximately 2500 kilos of marijuana and 15 kilos of cocaine. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— During a routine control on February 14th, 2020, Customs Officers at the harbor facilities confiscated a container originating from Jamaica with almost 2500 kilo of marijuana. The Marijuana was hidden in a large amount of boxes where the packages were hidden. The contraband was brought over with the assistance of the police to the Philipsburg police station for weighing. When the weighing process was finalized, police and other entities assisted in destroying of the contraband at the dump under the supervision of the public prosecutor’s office.

Once again on Saturday, February 15th Customs Officers at the Princess Juliana

