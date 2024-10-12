Front Street Jewelry Store Robbed, one of 4 suspects captured. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — The police department is investigating an armed robbery at a Jewelry Store on Front Street on Saturday around 3 pm.

A press release from the Police Department states that four men dressed in black clothing and helmets entered the establishment and destroyed the showcase with hammers.

After the robbery, the suspects fled the scene toward Oyster Pond. Central Dispatch also passed on this information to the French counterparts.

The police patrols later spotted the suspect in the Oyster Pond area and started a chase. One suspect was detained in Coralita on the French side. His French counterparts later arrested him. Detectives are busy investigating this armed robbery.

