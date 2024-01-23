Frontier Airlines Announces Nonstop Service from St. Maarten to San Juan. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) will begin nonstop service from Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten (SXM) to) Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan (SJU) in June 2024. The new service is in addition to once weekly service currently offered on Frontier between St. Maarten and Orlando.

