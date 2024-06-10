FSHOT Becomes First Certified Weapons Dealership on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— FSHOT Company is proud to announce that it has been granted a Weapons Dealership license by the Ministry of Justice, marking it as the first and only certified weapons dealership established in Sint Maarten. This significant milestone follows years of diligent efforts and the implementation of the Weapons Policy in 2022.

The owners of FSHOT, Mrs. Ursel Biabiany-Gumbs, Managing Director, and Mr. Mario Biabiany, Operations Director have been pursuing the acquisition of the Operational license for many years. They first approached the then Minister of Justice in October 2010, subsequently having secured the business license in January 2011. This pursuit, while challenging, came to fruition earlier this year when FSHOT met every requirement stipulated by the weapons policy, finally obtaining the much-coveted operational license.

With this positive development, FSHOT joins the ranks of other professional weapons dealers in the Dutch Caribbean. The company is now fully equipped to provide professional services to licensed weapon permit holders in Sint Maarten and the broader region.

FSHOT will exclusively cater to clients who have received an official gun permit from the Ministry of Justice, offering a range of services designed to meet the needs of permit holders throughout the region.

Mario Biabiany, Operations Director of FSHOT, received his gun permit in 2003, as a professional certified bodyguard. Recognizing the lack of local facilities to maintain and enhance his skills, Mr. Biabiany, a proficient Weapons and Ammunition Specialist, envisioned developing a shooting range business. In addition to his role as Operations Director of FSHOT, Biabiany is also the Operations Manager of their other company Viper Management Services B.V., who has served as Sint Maarten’s Recognized Security Organization (RSO) since 2012, this relates to the ISPS Code Regulation compliance of all port facilities.

Mrs. Ursel Biabiany-Gumbs, the Managing Director of FSHOT as well as Viper Management Services B.V., with a diverse background in Finance, Marketing, and Sales, has been instrumental in the development of their companies.

Combining their skills, over 20 years of experience in their respective fields, and determination, they make an extraordinary partnership.

FSHOT's commitment to safety, professionalism, and excellence sets a new standard in the region, ensuring that licensed weapon permit holders have access to the highest quality services and support.

