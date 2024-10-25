Full Road Closure for Asphalt Resurfacing -Main Roads Program Set to Begin on Monday October 28th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Infrastructure & Environment) would like to announce the start of the road resurfacing of Long Wall Road on Monday, October 28, 2024. A full road closure will be implemented for asphalt resurfacing work. The project will be conducted in phases, beginning with the complete milling of the roadway section before the installation of new asphalt. During Phase 1, traffic will be rerouted to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

Traffic Reroute:

To minimize disruptions, drivers are advised to use Walter Nisbeth Road, A.T. Illidge Road, and the Prins Bernard Bridge as alternative routes. Please plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.

Work Schedule:

• Daytime 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Full Road closure will be in effect. The crews from Windward Roads Infrastructure will be actively milling the roadway, followed by asphalt installation.

• Nighttime: The road will be accessible for driving on the milled section.

We thank the public for their cooperation and encourage everyone to follow all reroute signs and work schedules for a safe and efficient project completion.

