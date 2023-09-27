Future of Work in Curaçao: SER conference explores the role of technology, AI and migration. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— Work in Curaçao is on the eve of a profound transformation. The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao is organizing an indispensable conference on October 16, 2023. It will take place from 14:00 to 18:00 in the auditorium of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS). The meeting highlights pressing issues surrounding the future of work on the island.

The goal of the conference is more than an academic exercise; it is an action-oriented dialogue that offers evidence-based insights into the changing labor landscapes. The themes, ranging from ICT and artificial intelligence to labor migration, have been carefully chosen to facilitate in-depth discussions. This event provides a unique opportunity for high-quality networking with influential professionals and entrepreneurs, especially those seeking up-to-date data and innovative, data-driven solutions for employment and resource allocation.

The conference also serves as a platform to understand how technological developments and migration not only pose challenges but also provide opportunities for addressing social issues such as an aging population. The language of the presentations is English, but interventions and questions in both Papiamentu and Dutch are welcome, respecting the linguistic diversity of our community. Due to the limited number of seats available, it is advisable to reserve your spot through the official SER website. This is not just another conference; it is a call to action and dialogue for everyone involved in shaping the future labor market in Curaçao.

More information can be found at www.ser.cw.

