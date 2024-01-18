Future-oriented mentoring platform: innovative step for Kingdom. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— On Tuesday, January 16, Steven de Lira, an experienced consultant, coach, and author of "Everyone is a Mentor," visited the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao. De Lira, who hails from Curaçao, blends insights into the local 'we-culture' with modern organizational practices and is also the creator of the Social Deep Learning method.

The focus of this visit was to discuss the establishment of a kingdom-wide platform aimed at the social-emotional development of young people between the ages of 15 and 25. This platform is designed to enhance the study and career choices of young people and to bolster their civic engagement. Utilizing innovative leadership techniques and advanced ICT technology, efforts are being made to develop a scalable and affordable mentoring platform.

During the visit, productive discussions were held with the experts and advisors at the SER regarding potential collaboration. The parties intend to move towards signing a 'letter of intent' for a partnership in this innovative project.

The SER, steadfast in its commitment to promoting well-being and sustainability, views this mentoring platform as a valuable tool to assist young people and organizations in addressing contemporary challenges. The project is in perfect harmony with the principles of Broad Prosperity and actively supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly focusing on SDG 3 (healthy life and well-being), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), and SDG 17 (partnerships). This initiative aims to mark a significant advancement in the development of the young population and to contribute to the social and economic prosperity of the entire Kingdom.

