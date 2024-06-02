GEBE Engine 9 caught fire on Sunday morning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— NV GEBE would hereby like to report that there was a fire at the Cay Bay Power Plant. This morning, around 6:20 AM, a fire broke out on Engine 9 at the NV GEBE Power Plant due to issues with the auxiliary boiler. Engine 9 has been in operation for over 30 years, surpassing its technical lifespan. The fire department was called in immediately and successfully contained the fire, preventing major damage.

