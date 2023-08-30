GEBE ordered to reinstate Chief Internal Auditor Sharine Daniel or faces penalties. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— NV GEBE was hit with another blow on Wednesday morning when the Court of First Instance delivered its verdict in favor of former Temporary manager Sharine Daniel who was also the company’s head internal auditor for more than ten years.

In the decision rendered on Wednesday, the court said that NV GEBE did not prove its case neither did they submit and or substantiate the accusations they brought against Daniel, one being she stole property from the company and is responsible for the March 16th, 2022 cyber attack.

Based on the decision the court ordered that NV GEBE reinstate Sharine Daniel as the Head Internal Auditor seven days after it is notified of the court’s decision. In the event NV GEBE fails to comply then the company has to pay a penalty of NAF 200.00 per day with a maximum penalty of USD 50.000. NV GEBE also has to pay the cost of the court proceedings estimated to be NAF 2,500.00.

Below is the decision rendered in open court on Wednesday including a free translation.

