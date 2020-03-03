GEBE starts project to replace Boardwalk lights. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The project to replace the current light and fixtures on the Boardwalk has commenced. On Monday GEBE workers could be seen on the Boardwalk replacing the current light poles and installing the light fixtures on the new poles. There are some 76 new light poles along the Boardwalk on which the new light fixtures will be placed.

The new LED lights, though brighter, are much more efficient and weather resistant.

The new lights are part of a project from the ministry of VROMI to enhance safety on the Boardwalk. In collaboration with the local authorities, some

