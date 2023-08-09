GEBE to commence recruitment process of management board. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs confirmed on Wednesday that the Council of Ministers met with the management and supervisory board of NV GEBE to discuss the recent abnormality of the IT system that caused the company to shut its doors for a few days.

Jacobs said that the council was informed that the current IT system is functioning optimally since the persons attempted to hack the system, but they failed as necessary precautionary measures that were installed after the 2022 hack functioned optimally and the necessary triggers were given causing the company to close its doors. She said no data or anything from the system was compromised.

Asked about the recovery of data since the 2021 hack the Prime Minister said that NV GEBE has recovered about 75% of its data and that all efforts are being made to get the other 25% fully updated. She said it is because of the lack of data for 25% of the company’s clients that some people are still not receiving bills.

Asked when NV GEBE would begin its recruitment to find a management team for the company since the time frame for a Temporary Manager has since elapsed based on Article 7 of the Articles of Incorporation which states that after four months of appointing a Temporary Manager, the management team must be in place. The current Temporary Manager Troy Washington was appointed on Tuesday, September 14th, 2022, making it close to one year since Washington took office.

Jacobs said that during the last meeting, the Council of Ministers have been informed that NV GEBE is busy with the launching of the recruitment to find three candidates that would fill the vacant positions.

It should also be noted that Troy Washington was appointed by the Council of Ministers and not the Supervisory Board as spelled out in Article 8 of the company’s Articles of Incorporation.

