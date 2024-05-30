GEBE would need at least two new engines in the near future. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Acting Minister of VROMI and former Operations Director of NV GEBE Veronica Jansen Webster told reporters on Wednesday that NV GEBE is still struggling to get back on its feet since the cyber attack in 2022. Jansen Webster said that despite the company doing its best to recover its data manually, 600 consumers have not been billed since March 2022. She cautioned that even though some of these people may have paid their bills, they will receive their bills from GEBE, and those persons must contact NV GEBE to straighten out their accounts. She alluded that the missing data is what led to the current load-shedding that consumers are experiencing daily. “People will receive up to 25 bills in one shot. GEBE must bill their consumers, so I am warning people not to panic but instead make time to visit NV GEBE Customer Service to regulate those bills.” NV GEBE was asked by the shareholders to provide aftercare for their consumers.

The Acting Minister also indicated that after meeting with NV GEBE's management a week ago, she realized that the public had been kept in the dark about the company's actual status. Despite the hard work done by the employees who work daily on recovering the data, there is much more work to be done.

