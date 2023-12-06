Gendarme seriously injured in the leg after being hit by a scooter. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— Early Tuesday evening, the Gendarmes carried out a CODAF operation in the Sandy Ground area. As part of this operation, a detour was set up on the public highway. "A scooter arrived and did not respect the detour. As such the scooter rider hit the Gendarme in the leg causing him serious injuries.

The gendarme sustained injuries to his lower limbs. He was treated by the emergency services and transported to Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

