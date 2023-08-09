Gendarmerie searches for owners of stolen jewelry. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:—As part of a judicial investigation carried out by the research section of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy, several pieces of jewelry and valuables were seized and are currently unidentified.

If you have been a victim of theft, and you recognize one or more, contact the search department of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy immediately at 05.90.52.30.10

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43539-gendarmerie-searches-for-owners-of-stolen-jewelry.html