Gendarmes maintaining controls on cross-border travel, two new cases confirmed. | SMN News

~Dutch side COVID-19 patient admitted at LCF Hospital on Saturday.~

MARIGOT:— The Prefecture of St. Martin and St. Barthelemy issued a press release on Sunday addressing the border controls that were lifted by the Dutch authorities even though there are still active COVID 19 cases on both sides of the island.

The press states that even though the French side began its deconfinement measures there is the resurgence of new cases, two of which were confirmed and another two probably cases, therefore, the Prefecture of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy is strengthening its call for utmost vigilance to avoid

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34741-gendarmes-maintaining-controls-on-cross-border-travel-two-new-cases-confirmed.html