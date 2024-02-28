George C. De Weever Drive Dutch Quarter Partial Road Closure Announcement. | SMN NEWS

Dutch Quarter- The Ministry of VROMI hereby announces the progression of The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project with the initiation of road resurfacing at George C. De Weever Drive located in Union Farm, Dutch Quarter. The road will be partially closed starting from Thursday, February 29th, 9 AM until Monday, March 4th, 2024 3 PM.
