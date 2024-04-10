Get up and Stand Up with R4CR! | SMN NEWS

St Peters:— The 1973 Hit Song Slogan by the great Bob Marley and Peter Tosh today plays one of the greatest roles in motivating many community-oriented activists. The phrase GET UP, STAND UP, stimulates our minds and souls to ACT! Act on behalf of nature, cultural preservation, injustice, prejudice, workers' rights, quality education, protecting our children, the right to peace and justice, opportunity, and overall love for humanity.

