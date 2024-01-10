Global unemployment rate set to increase in 2024 while growing social inequalities raise concerns, says ILO report. | SMN NEWS

GENEVA (ILO News):— Labour markets have shown surprising resilience despite deteriorating economic conditions, but recovery from the pandemic remains uneven as new vulnerabilities and multiple crises are eroding prospects for greater social justice, according to a new International Labour Organization (ILO) report.
