Government of Sint Maarten, Curacao, and the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten Secure Resolution to Protect 30,000 Vulnerable Policyholders’ Pensions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On April 11, 2024, the Governments of Sint Maarten and Curacao, alongside the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten, achieved a significant milestone with the signing of the Outline Agreement Resolution ENNIA. This resolution marks a pivotal step in safeguarding the futures of 30,000 policyholders facing the threat of substantial pension cuts.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44995-government-of-sint-maarten-curacao-and-the-central-bank-of-curacao-and-sint-maarten-secure-resolution-to-protect-30-000-vulnerable-policyholders-pensions.html