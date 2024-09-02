Government of Sint Maarten Launches New Central Invoice Process and Updated Purchasing Conditions for Vendors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a significant move towards greater financial efficiency and transparency, the Government of Sint Maarten has introduced a new Central Invoice Process, effective September 1, 2024. Led by the Ministry of Finance through the Accounting Department, this initiative is a crucial step in the government's commitment to digital transformation, streamlining operations, and ensuring timely payments to third-party vendors.
Under the new process, all invoices must be submitted electronically to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
. This centralized receipt approach replaces the previous method of submitting (physical) invoices to various government departments. By digitizing the invoice submission process, the Government of Sint Maarten seeks to ensure oversight of invoices, reduce processing time, minimize errors, and improve overall efficiency.
To assist vendors in adapting to this new system, a two-month transition period will be in effect until December 1, 2024. During this time, both electronic and physical invoice submissions will be accepted. However, from December 1, 2024, onwards, only electronic invoices submitted to the designated email will be processed.
Invoices must include essential information such as the vendor’s name, CRIB number, Chamber of Commerce number, contact details, and bank information, and must be addressed to the appropriate Ministry, Department, and Contact Name. Additionally, starting December 1, 2024, all invoices must reference a Purchase Order or DIV number issued by the government to be processed.
This initiative also aligns with the updated General Purchasing Conditions, which outline key guidelines on quality standards, payment terms, and confidentiality. Vendors are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with these updated conditions via https://ow.ly/z9iz50T8QcM (link) to ensure smooth transactions and compliance with government standards.
These changes reflect the Government of Sint Maarten’s commitment to enhancing financial operations and maintaining strong partnerships with vendors. The streamlined process will enable better management of financial obligations and foster a more organized, transparent system for all parties involved.
To keep stakeholders informed, the latest information, including the updated General Purchasing Conditions, will be available on our official Government website and social media platforms. If you require more information about the new Central Invoice Process or the updated General Purchasing Conditions, you may contact the Accounting Department at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
.
