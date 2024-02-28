Government of Sint Maarten Selected for Grant to Enhance Early Warning Systems. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Government of Sint Maarten is pleased to announce that the country has been selected as one of the recipients of a grant to support the purchase of Automatic Weather Station (AWS) equipment. This initiative, made possible by the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF), will greatly enhance Sint Maarten's early warning systems and better prepare the nation for hydro-meteorological events, such as rainfall and tropical cyclones.

The grant, totaling US$16,000, will enable Sint Maarten to increase the number of AWS by about 4. These additional stations will significantly improve the country's ability to monitor weather patterns and provide timely and accurate information to its citizens, ultimately helping to save lives and reduce the impact of natural disasters.

Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs has expressed her sincere gratitude for this support, stating, "Sint Maarten is committed to building resilience and preparedness in the face of climate change and extreme weather events. This grant will play a crucial role in achieving our goal of ensuring the safety and well-being of our people."

The Government of Sint Maarten looks forward to working closely with CCRIF to implement this project and further strengthen its disaster risk management capabilities.

