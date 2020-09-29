Government of St. Maarten in full support of the reconstruction projects | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Council of Ministers refutes the claim that St. Maarten opposes reconstruction as published by Koninkrijks.nu in its article on Friday, September 25. The article was based on a letter from State Secretary Knops to the second chamber. The Government of St. Maarten considers this statement incorrect and misleading to the people of St. Maarten and the world at large.

While dealing with a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the Government of St. Maarten is doing everything possible to ensure that the recovery of St. Maarten remains a top priority in the best interest of our residents. The

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35792-government-of-st-maarten-in-full-support-of-the-reconstruction-projects.html