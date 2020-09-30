Government to clamp down on businesses that violate COVID-19 restrictions. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The government of St. Maarten will be clamping down on businesses that violate the measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Minister of TEATT Ludmilla de Weever announced at the Council of Minister’s press briefing on Wednesday that businesses will remain closed as of midnight while inspectors from TEATT and the police will continue with controls.

De Weever said that that all COVID 19 guidelines must be maintained such as the use of masks in public places, and the 2-meters social distancing. Businesses that have been closed due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus will

