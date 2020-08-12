Government working on MB to close nightlife businesses as COVID-19 numbers increase. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The government of St. Maarten is busy working on amending its Ministerial Decree which would instruct businesses that cater to nightlife to close at nights.

Minister of TEATT Ludmilla de Weever, said businesses such as cigar lounges, casinos, bars’ and nightclubs must close at nights until the curve on COVID-19 is flatten. De Weever said based on the information received on the clusters these businesses have been identified.

The Minister of Economic Affairs said that the amount of people that have been infected with the COVID-19 virus is alarming.

Up to August 11th St. Maarten register

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35390-government-working-on-mb-to-close-nightlife-businesses-as-covid-19-numbers-increase.html