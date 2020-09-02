Government working on strengthening CPS and 914. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek said that is Ministry is looking at ways to further strengthen CPS by seeking to have USZV assist them with manning calls placed to 914, the Minister also said that he personally contacted TELEM to further upgrade the 914 lines as it is not functioning properly.

The Minister also admitted that CPS does have a backlog with the results however, he said this is because of the spike in COVID-19 active cases. SMN News reported earlier this week that there are persons waiting as long as 10 days to get their test results

