Government’s Christmas Food Voucher Program for civil servants | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The General Audit Chamber conducted an audit of the Government's Christmas Food Voucher Program for civil servants covering the period of 2022 and 2023. While recognizing government's efforts in appreciating civil servants, which improves team spirit, staff morale and contributes to a positive workplace culture, the audit revealed several areas for improvement in budgeting, procurement, and distribution. Most ministries exceeded their allocated budgets, and there were inconsistencies in the tendering process.

The Audit Chamber identified areas for improvement in the distribution process of the vouchers as well. Proper documentation is needed to ensure accountability and transparency in identifying the recipients. To address these challenges, the Audit Chamber recommends standardizing budget codes, establishing and adhering to clear procurement criteria, and improving documentation and control processes. Additionally, the report suggests the implementation of an audit trail to monitor the distribution and use of vouchers, along with strengthened measures to guarantee their correct usage.

The Audit Chamber encourages the Government to adopt these recommendations to safeguard that future programs are transparent, efficient, and accountable. The report is available on the website of the General Audit Chamber (www.arsxm.org).

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46315-government-s-christmas-food-voucher-program-for-civil-servants.html