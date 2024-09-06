Governor Baly appoints Mr. L.F.E. Mercelina as Formateur. | SMN NEWS

HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG:— Considering the results of the August 19, 2024 elections, consultations held with the political leaders of all seven political parties that have succeeded in gaining at least one seat and in taking due account of the four parties that signed the declaration of intent to form a coalition on Thursday, August 22, 2024, namely the SAM, the PFP, the DP and the URSM, His Excellency Governor Ajamu G. Baly, LL.M. has requested the leader of the URSM, Mr. Luc Mercelina, to take into consideration an assignment as Formateur.

In that capacity, the Governor has requested Mr. Mercelina to form a new government that can count on the long-term support of the four political groups that have committed themselves to support a government and formulate a governing program that is based on the political manifestos of the parties involved and the following substantive points that have been put forward in the aforementioned consultations:

– The circumstances surrounding N.V. GEBE and in particular, the realization of a reliable supply of electricity and water and, by extension, the generation of sustainable electricity in Sint Maarten;

– The improvement of Sint Maarten's financial management and the timely realization of the country's annual budget, as well as a revision of the tax structure;

– Improving the quality of education;

– Combating poverty and the improvement of the purchasing power of the population;

– Improving the state of the environment in Sint Maarten and taking the necessary steps for climate adaptation;

– A reform of the electoral system with the purpose of strengthening the stability of the political process;

– The introduction of general health insurance;

– Investments in the economy, infrastructure and in the relationship with the Netherlands;

– Enacting legislation concerning the screening of (candidate) ministers, in accordance with the recent advice issued by the Council of Advice and the Integrity Chamber; and

– The implementation agenda of the Country Packages, as well as the relationship with the World Bank and the NRPB.

The Governor further emphasized the importance of the strict observance of the regulatory requirements, including the screening criteria applicable to the appointment for candidate-ministers.

The Formateur took the commission into consideration and will keep the Governor informed on a weekly basis during the formation process. The Governor requested Mr. Mercelina to present him the final report of the formation process by November 15, 2024.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45953-governor-baly-appoints-mr-l-f-e-mercelina-as-formateur.html