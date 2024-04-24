Governor Baly receives final report from formateur L. Mercelina. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On April 23, 2024, His Excellency, the Governor of Sint Maarten, received the updated final report from formateur L. Mercelina.

The formateur has accepted the commission to form a new government with the support of a majority in Parliament comprised of the fractions of URSM, PFP, DP and NOW. The new government consists of Ministers who are committed to the promotion of the well-being of Sint Maarten, who will, amongst others, give priority to new mental health laws, the Code of Criminal Conduct, the strengthening of regional cooperation on e.g., food security and climate change, a thorough review of the existing Landsverordening Inrichting en Organisatie Landsoverheid, including a decision on the feasibility of junior ministers, the improvement of public awareness on critical national issues such as general and mental health, financial literacy and education, and the realization of a Kingdom-wide Conference on subjects such as the democratic deficit, the debt burden of Sint Maarten and the right to sustainable development and self-government.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45050-governor-baly-receives-final-report-from-formateur-l-mercelina.html