Governor Baly starts consultations as a result of 2024 snap election. | SMN NEWS

HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency A.G. Baly, LL.M., was informed by the chairperson of the Central Voting Bureau about the proceedings of the August 19, 2024, parliamentary elections. The Governor has also received the preliminary results of said parliamentary elections.

Based on the preliminary results, the Governor has commenced consultations with various stakeholders to gather information on the process regarding the formation of a new government. The Governor has met with the Chairperson of Parliament and the Vice-chairperson of the Council of Advice. Further consultations also take place with the leaders of the political parties that obtained seats in Parliament, namely the National Alliance, United People’s Party, Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement, Democratic Party, Party for Progress, Soualiga Action Movement, and Nation Opportunity Wealth. During these meetings, the outcome of the elections and the consequences thereof for the formation process of a new cabinet are discussed.

