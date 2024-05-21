Governor Baly swears-in new MP’s. | SMN NEWS

HARBOUR VIEW:—- On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, His Excellency Governor Ajamu G. Baly administered the oath to new Members of Parliament Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug and Mr. Viren V. Kotai at the Governor’s Cabinet. The new members, of the United Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) and the Democratic Party, take their seats left vacant as a result of the appointment to the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister/Minister of General Affairs Mr. Luc F.E. Mercelina and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunications, Mrs. Grisha Heyliger-Marten. This means that the Parliament is now at full capacity with 15 members. Governor Baly congratulated the new MP’s and wished them much strength, wisdom and discernment in their task ahead.

SPEECH

Chairlady of Parliament; Prime Minister; Members of Parliament; Ministers; Chairman of the General Audit Chamber; Griffier of Parliament; Chairlady of the Central Voting Bureau; Chairman of the Electoral Council; Commander of the Marines detachment on Sint. Maarten;

