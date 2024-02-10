Governor’s Address to Members of Parliament. | SMN NEWS

Members of Parliament;

Ministers;

Vice-President of the Collectivite of Saint Martin;

Acting Vice-chairlady of the Council of Advice;

Chairman of the Audit Chamber;

Ombudsman;

Chairman of the Integrity Chamber;

Griffier of Parliament;

Chairlady of the Central Voting Bureau;

Chairman of the Electoral Council;

Chief Public Prosecutor

Commander of the Marines detachment on Sint Maarten;

Representative of the Netherlands in Philipsburg;

Distinguished guests’ ladies and gentlemen;

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44671-governor-s-address-to-members-of-parliament.html