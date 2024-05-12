Grisha Hears Market Vendors’ Concerns Over New Marketplace. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten met Friday, May 10, 2024, with market vendors to hear their concerns about the proposed new marketplace.

The market project had already been awarded to J&J Construction for a total of Nafl 1.2 million, however many of the market vendors were not satisfied with the design.

During the meeting, the vendors highlighted the lack of storage facilities for their wares and the need for better lighting, bathrooms, and security. They also requested security, including cameras and guards who would patrol the grounds after hours. They also called for a groundskeeper to keep the place clean.

In addition, the small businesspeople informed the minister that the design could be more aesthetically appealing to blend with the city's overall beautification plans. The market vendors also asked the minister to ensure that the material used for the stalls would be durable enough to withstand hurricane, wind, and rain damage.

Minister Heyliger-Marten, accompanied by top cabinet officials, exchanged feedback and suggestions with the vendors regarding how to enhance cooperation and improve consumers' overall market experience.

“Based on the insights gathered from the vendors, we will conduct a comprehensive analysis of market trends and competitor activities to inform our strategic decision-making process,” the minister said.

She added, “We will incorporate vendors’ feedback and suggestions into our operations and strategies to improve market dynamics and foster better vendor relationships.”

The minister said she would explore providing vendors with training and support to enhance their product knowledge, marketing skills, and overall business operations.

“We will implement quality assurance measures to ensure consistency and reliability in product offerings across all the vendors and establish clear and effective communication channels with them to facilitate ongoing dialogue and collaboration,” Heyliger-Marten said.

According to the minister, the meeting with market vendors provided “valuable insights and laid the groundwork for future collaboration and growth opportunities.”

“By fostering strong partnerships with the vendors and implementing the recommended actions, we aim to enhance our market position and deliver greater value to consumers,” Heyliger-Marten said.

The minister will meet again shortly with the vendors to further discuss specific action points and timelines agreed upon during Friday’s meeting.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45151-grisha-hears-market-vendors-concerns-over-new-marketplace.html