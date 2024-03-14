Guarding Against Coral Invaders: Protecting (Dutch) Caribbean Reefs from Unomia stolonifera. | SMN NEWS

PHILIP[SBURG:— Recent reports highlight the concerning spread of the invasive soft coral, Unomia stolonifera, currently devastating Venezuela's marine ecosystems and detected in Cuba. With the potential threat of its expansion to the (Dutch) Caribbean islands, urgent action and awareness are essential to safeguard marine biodiversity and local economies from possible catastrophic consequences.

