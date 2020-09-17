Guyana Consulate Organizes Repatriation Flights. | SMN News

~Next flight Oct. 10~

PHILIPSBURG:—The Consulate of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is continuing to organize repatriation flights for Guyanese wishing to return home.

The next charter is on October 10 and persons desirous of booking a seat must contact the Consulate on (721) 527-0704 or (721) 542-7314 on/before September 26, 2020. Seats are limited due to Covid-19 restrictions. Dutch nationals or Guyanese with valid resident’s permits wishing to return to Sint Maarten on the same flight can call (592) 638-4599 to make reservations

Presently, there are no commercial flights from Sint Maarten to Guyana and many persons have expressed

