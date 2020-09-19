Guyanese couple and owner Singh Construction company swept off rocks, wife died by drowning. (UPDATED) | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— A Guyanese couple who went fishing in Back Bay found themselves in difficulty due to the rough seas. Police have disclosed that the couple was swept off the rocks causing the male to suffer severe injuries while the female lost her life due to drowning.

SMN News learned that the couple is the owners of Singh Construction company and residents of Rice Hill. Information reaching SMN News states that the couple is well known in the Guyanese community as Vish is also a well-known cricket player while his wife has been identified as Andrea Singh. The Singhs also

