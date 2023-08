Commander Walter Hansen is the new Commander of the Navy in the Dutch Caribbean Region. In this function, he also is the Director Coast Guard Caribbean Region and Commander Task Force 4.4. Commander Hansen today took over the baton from Brigadier General of the Marines in Curaçao , Frank Boots.

